A group of women spent their morning with hammers and nails on Saturday and it was all for a good cause.

Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's partnered for the "how-to" construction clinics for women volunteering during the 10th Annual National Women Build Week.

Family Service Manager Jamie Russell said the small group of women were learning how to frame a wall Saturday to prepare for the community event next month.

"It just teaches women to use tools, so they can learn how to do that," said Russell. "The house that we will be building, we will be framing walls."

Habitat for Humanity said National Build Week encourages women to devote at least one day to helping families build a decent and affordable place they can call home in their local community.

Russell said she has been working directly with the women who will receive the home from Habitat in the coming months. She said volunteers who want to help in the event have to take certain classes at Lowe's to be qualified to help.



"It's wonderful because so many people don't know how to use any tools, they don't know how to hang pictures," said Russell. "So learning how to use tools and use them correctly, they are able to do things on their own."

Similar clinics are also taking place across the country and are open to women interested in volunteering at local Women Build sites.

Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity will host National Build Week May 6 - 14. If you would like to volunteer, you can contact the Habitat for Humanity office at (601) 582-4663. You can also email Jamie Russell at jrussell@hattiesburghabitat.org.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.