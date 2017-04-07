Hundreds attend Live at Five in downtown Hattiesburg

The first night of Live at Five in downtown Hattiesburg drew a huge crowd Friday.

Hundreds packed Town Square Park for a free concert by Tommy T-Bone Pruitt, as vendors served up all kind of foods.

Dalton Stewart with Mississippi Meat Master set up early to prepare his popular barbecue recipes.

“We have hot dogs, pork and loin sandwiches, some bacon wrapped hotdogs,” Stewart said.

Stewart said events like this are good for the community and even better for business.

“It’s exciting, and it’s really good for us,” Stewart said.

This is his fourth year participating, and he said the atmosphere and people keep him coming back.

“I love the people that run it, the people at Thirsty Hippo. They are awesome people. The bands are awesome. We know a lot of the vendors down over here, so it's a great time,” Stewart said.

