Mic Check: Tommie 'T-Bone' Pruitt at Live at Five

Tommie "T-Bone" Pruitt, 83, has traveled across the country and played among the greats like Tina Turner and Bo Diddley. On Friday evening, he took the stage at Town Square Park for the first Live at Five Friday of the month.

Pruitt is a Mississippi native. He grew up in Ellisville, right outside of Hattiesburg. His father and brothers all had careers in music. Pruitt's blues career started with an old cigar box.

"I got me a box, I put four nails in there and made it a little, you know, guitar," Pruitt said. "That's how I started playing."

At age 15, he started playing clubs around Laurel and Hattiesburg. Pruitt saved $12 to buy his first real guitar.

In 1962, he started playing guitar and singing for the Five Royals. Pruitt has also performed with Ike and Ivory Joe Hunter. His name was added to a Mississippi Blues Trail marker in Laurel in 2010.

