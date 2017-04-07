Suspect charged in Bay Springs shooting

Peco Industries released this statement regarding the shooting. Source: WDAM

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of Peco Food Industries. Source: WDAM

A suspect has been arrested and charged after one person was shot and killed Friday morning in Bay Springs.

Bay Springs Police said Raffell Montrell Franklin, 22, has been officially charged with murder in the shooting of a coworker outside Peco Industries.

Assistant Chief Tony Wedgeworth said Franklin's bond was set at $250,000 cash. He is charged in the death of Eddie Bernard Davis, 25 of Louin.

Franklin is currently being housed at the Jasper County Jail.

The scene

According to the Bay Spring Police Department Assistant Chief Tony Wedgeworth, the shooting happened at Peco Food Industries off Highway 15 in the back parking lot.

Davis died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Wedgeworth.

Wedgeworth also confirmed that the suspect was Franklin.

Franklin fled to his mothers house after the shooting, and then turned himself into police about an hour and a half later.

Wedgeworth said there were multiple witnesses to the shooting, and that they are holding Franklin pending formal charges.

Peco Food Industries issued the following statement after the shooting:

"This morning an incident occurred between two of our employees in the parking lot of our Bay Spring location. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in the ongoing and active investigation. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the employees involved."

