Forecast: Great weekend ahead!

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

Sunny days and cool nights are in the store for the weekend with highs in the 70s with lows around 40 Saturday morning and in the upper 40s Sunday morning.

As we head into next week temperatures will be back in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday through Thursday.

