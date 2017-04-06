Longleaf Elementary 4th graders experience living history lesson

Longleaf Elementary 4th graders went to Petal Relay Park Thursday morning to get a hands-on experience with local Native American tribe cultures.

The Golden Eagles Tribal Society demonstrated crafts and sports from the Houma, Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes. Students have been learning about Native American history in school. Community advocate for the Tribal Society, Tyler Meadow, said this morning was an important experience for the children.

"A lot of kids, what they see on TV, Hollywood movies, they don't really get that interaction," Meadow said. "They may read a page or two out of a history book. So what this does is open their eyes up."

This weekend, Southern Miss is having a Powwow at Willie Hinton Park in Petal on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. The Powwow will spotlight gourd dancing.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.