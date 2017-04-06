Petal rummage sale benefits tornado victims

Petal Relay Park will become a pop up shop this Saturday to help those affected by the January tornadoes.

Donated shoes, clothes and bags are being donated to the Benefit Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the disaster recovery fund though the Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation. Everything left over from the sale will be given to tornado victims.

Benefit coordinator, Chasity Buckley, said she created this event to give back to her community.

"It hit home, because it's right here in Petal," said Buckley. "The Lord actually placed this on my heart, for me to do this event."

She is still accepting donations for the event. You can drop them off at Petal Relay Park Saturday or call 601-909-5049 to drop them off before the sale. Buckley also asks the community to borrow tables to set up the sale items.

The first 35 people at the event will get free Dis & Dem burger plates.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.