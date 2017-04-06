Forecast: Expect a sunny and breezy day in the Pine Belt.

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

We are expected a breezy and sunny day with very pleasant temperatures.

Highs today will be mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Clear and chilly conditions are expected tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Friday looks great we well with highs again in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows around 40 by Friday morning and even some upper 30s possible in rural areas.

Sunny and warmer conditions are expected for the weekend.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather