Mississippi ranked third most stressed state in 2016

Were you really stressed out in 2016? A new study ranked the Magnolia State third for the most stress in 2016.

Without a doubt, stress is something that most people deal with daily, whether it stems from finances, jobs, children or even lack of sleep.

According to a recent WalletHub study, many southern states ranked in the top 10 for the most stressed out, with Alabama coming in first and Louisiana trailing second.

The top 10 in the rankings are as follows:

10th - Arkansas

9th - Tennessee

8th - Georgia

7th - Nevada

6th - New Mexico

5th - Kentucky

4th - West Virginia

3rd - Mississippi

2nd - Louisiana

1st - Alabama

To calculate the rankings, WalletHub analysts compared 50 states and Washington, D.C. across more than 30 factors of stress. The data included factors like divorce rates, average hours worked per week, share of adults getting adequate sleep and crime rate per capita.

Here are the key findings for the state of Mississippi:

9th in average hours worked per week

17th in share of adults getting adequate sleep

1st in median credit score

3rd in percentage of adults in fair/poor health

19th in housing affordability

1st in percentage of population living below the poverty line

5th in high divorce rate

25th in crime rate per capita

5th in psychologists per capita

To see WalletHub's full report, click here.

