Southern Pines helps 'Make-A-Wish' come true for 6-year-old battling lung cancer

Six-year-old Lainee is undergoing treatment for lung cancer in Minnesota. When the "Make-A-Wish Foundation" asked her what she wished for, it was a day surrounded by puppies and kittens.

To get those puppies and kittens, the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley, Minnesota, reached out to Southern Pines Animal Shelter for help.

Ginny Sims, director of the Southern Pines Animal Shelter, said they are part of a transport program with other animal shelters in the north. Through donations from larger companies, they are able to send and receive animals whenever needed.

Sims said they packed up 30 puppies and kittens, loaded them in a van and sent them over 1,000 miles north to Minnesota.

"Month after month, day after day we see an influx of homeless dogs and cats that need a family to call their own," Sims said. "She could wish for anything at all, and she wished to just have the love of puppies and kittens surrounding her."

"Make-A-Wish Minnesota" said Lainee and her cousins spent the day cuddling puppies and kittens, talking to one of our veterinarians, making dog treats, touring the shelter to meet all the animals and enjoyed a pizza party lunch.

"It just reminded us of the power these animals have to brighten our spirits.The loyalty they show us and the real connection that they have to us," Sims said. "To be able to give them the opportunity to brighten someone's day and then find a home of their own, it's just a really special thing to be a part of."

Sims said the puppies and kittens will stay in Minnesota to find new homes.

