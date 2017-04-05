VIDEO: Man drops off puppy in middle of the night in Jones County

Southern Cross Animal Rescue is urging pet owners to stop dropping off or "dumping," animals around Jones County.

Heather Williams, director of the Southern Cross Animal Rescue, said it is not only unsafe and unfair to that animal, but it is also illegal in Jones County. Williams said it happened at her shelter last week during the middle of the night.

"We reviewed the security cameras the night before, just after midnight we observed a gentleman pull up on camera with the dog," Williams said. "He goes just off camera and discards the dog."

Williams said she believes the man put the puppy down on the side the of the shelter. A volunteer found the puppy around 4:30 a.m. The volunteers were working on an early morning transport, or they would have not been at the shelter that early.

Williams said the volunteer heard a cry and found the puppy.

The shelter is located on Highway 184 in Laurel, something Williams said could have made the situation much worse.

"Not only is it illegal and unethical to drop a dog right on the side of a highway, but we are right down from a high school and several industrial businesses," Williams said."We really feel like if we would have come in at our normal time, the risk of him being hit by a car would have been so high."

In the surveillance video, you can see the man read a sign on the front door of the shelter. That sign states "Attention! It Is illegal to dump animals anywhere, including a shelter."

Williams said people think it is OK to drop animals off at a shelter, but that is not always the case.

"What we find is when they are dumped in front of an animal shelter, there are still some people who choose to ignore the fact that it is illegal and defend the actions that at least it's at a shelter," Williams said. "There's just no excuse, if they would have called for help, we would've helped."

Williams said the puppy weighed less than two pounds, when it was found a week ago. It is now with a foster family and will be up for adoption in the coming weeks.

If you recognize the individual in the video, please contact the Southern Cross Animal Rescue at 601-433-5807.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.