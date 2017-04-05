Laurel shooting suspect identified - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel shooting suspect identified

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
Anthony Naylor. Source: WDAM Anthony Naylor. Source: WDAM
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A Tuesday night shooting in Laurel left one man injured and another in police custody.

At 6:30 p.m. Laurel police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of the 1800 block of North Joe Wheeler Avenue. Police found a 21-year-old Laurel man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart, the shooting occurred on St. Elmo Street when a newly divorced couple and a third party got into an argument, leading to shots fired by the ex-husband.

The victim, an acquaintance of the ex-wife, was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Laurel native Anthony Naylor, 41, was arrested a short time later after turning himself in and is being charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Bond is expected to be set Wednesday afternoon in Laurel Municipal Court.

