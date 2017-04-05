Laurel shooting suspect identified

One person was taken to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in Laurel Tuesday evening.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in Laurel Tuesday evening.More >>
If residents see flames or smoke near the Laurel fairgrounds, Jones County fire officials say there is no reason to be alarmed.More >>
If residents see flames or smoke near the Laurel fairgrounds, Jones County fire officials say there is no reason to be alarmed.More >>
The William Carey University Crusaders used a six-run fifth inning to run away to a 12-3 victory over Missouri Baptist University and reach the semifinals of the 2017 Avista-National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics World Series. The ninth-seeded Crusaders (45-19) pounded six Spartan pitchers for 17 hits, with every player in the batting order getting at least one hit.More >>
The William Carey University Crusaders used a six-run fifth inning to run away to a 12-3 victory over Missouri Baptist University and reach the semifinals of the 2017 Avista-National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics World Series. The ninth-seeded Crusaders (45-19) pounded six Spartan pitchers for 17 hits, with every player in the batting order getting at least one hit.More >>
Hattiesburg hotels and restaurants are planning for more business as the city prepares to host the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. The event,More >>
Hattiesburg hotels and restaurants are planning for more business as the city prepares to host the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
It's official: the University of Southern Mississippi was announced as one of 16 regional hosts for the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. Pete Taylor Park will host three other teams in the Hattiesburg Regional, with matchups beginning on June 2 and going through June 5 if needed, according to the NCAA.More >>
It's official: the University of Southern Mississippi was announced as one of 16 regional hosts for the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. Pete Taylor Park will host three other teams in the Hattiesburg Regional, with matchups beginning on June 2 and going through June 5 if needed, according to the NCAA.More >>