Laurel shooting suspect identified

A Tuesday night shooting in Laurel left one man injured and another in police custody.

At 6:30 p.m. Laurel police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of the 1800 block of North Joe Wheeler Avenue. Police found a 21-year-old Laurel man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart, the shooting occurred on St. Elmo Street when a newly divorced couple and a third party got into an argument, leading to shots fired by the ex-husband.

The victim, an acquaintance of the ex-wife, was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Laurel native Anthony Naylor, 41, was arrested a short time later after turning himself in and is being charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Bond is expected to be set Wednesday afternoon in Laurel Municipal Court.

