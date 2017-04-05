Forecast: Morning Thunderstorms Then Clearing!

Good Wednesday morning , Pine Belt!

This morning there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms for the area. Any storms that may become severe would likely be located over southeast Mississippi.

A cold front will sweep across the state today taking any chances for showers and thunderstorms with it.

Clearing skies and windy conditions are expected this afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Sunny and much cooler weather will prevail for the next few days with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday and lows in the 40s.

The weekend looks great with sunny skies, mild days and cool nights expected.

