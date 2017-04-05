Ceremony highlights opiate drug addiction held in Hattiesburg

A special ceremony was held in Hattiesburg Tuesday to remember those died from addiction, and support those in recovery.

The ceremony was organized by James Moore. His son Jeffrey died from an accidental heroin overdose two years ago.

Moore said he wants to shed light on this disease and how it affects families.

Law enforcement agencies were also honored for adding the antidote Narcan to their departments.

They are the first ones on the scene, and that patient is experiencing an overdose. They've stopped breathing, and yet the ambulance may be 10 or 15 minutes away, which could mean death for that patient, they can immediately implement the antidote Narcan.

Six departments across the state now have the antidote.

