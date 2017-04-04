Arnold Line appeals Public Service Commission decision

Arnold Line Water Association filed an exception Tuesday appealing changes to its rules and regulations ordered by the Public Service Commission.

The utility refuses to change its rule or remove the sign in its office requiring customers to have their account number to pay their bill. Arnold Line also said it doesn't need permission from commission for its cross-utility agreements. Arnold Line has agreements with the City of Hattiesburg, Lamar Park and Westover West to cut off water if sewer bills aren't paid, and said it won't and doesn't need to file a petition to keep them.

The utility argues removing the requirement for account numbers "would come at a financial cost, inhibit the association's customer service, and be unduly burdensome," and says "there is no PSC rule regulating cross-utility agreements."

Arnold Line has requested an opportunity to present oral arguments before the commission, but no word on when a hearing could be scheduled.

