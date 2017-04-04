Forecast: Severe weather possible after midnight.

Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

Today will be very nice with mainly sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 80s.

After midnight, however, the weather will once again take a turn for the worse as we will be faced once again with the possibility of severe weather so please make sure weather radios are working properly.

All modes of severe are possible with large hail and damaging winds the main threat although one or two tornadoes can't be ruled out either.

The system should move out of the area by Wednesday afternoon and cooler and drier weather is on tap for Thursday into Sunday.

We will likely see lows in the 40s Thursday through Sunday mornings!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather