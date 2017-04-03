USM holds fallen eagle service - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM holds fallen eagle service

This is a press release from the University of Southern Mississippi:

The University of Southern Mississippi will honor the memory of students and faculty and staff members who died in the last year at its Fallen Eagle Memorial Service Monday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center, room 218 on the Hattiesburg campus. The service is presented annually by the USM Student Government Association (SGA).

The memorial list includes the following:

Students (including major and hometown)

*Jolie Bartolome, business administration, Gulf Breeze, Fla.; Allyn Boday, accounting, Ocean Springs, Miss.; Joseph Cannizzaro, international development, Orlando, Fla.; Terry Cooper, special education, Hattiesburg; Henry Ewing; business administration, Hattiesburg; Christine Helton, hospitality management; Madisonville, La.; Beulah Jez, child and family studies; Bay St. Louis, Miss.; Michael Johnson, educational administration, Tylertown, Miss.; Sierra Jones, computer engineering technology, Vancleave, Miss.; Kendrick Kennedy, management information systems; Biloxi, Miss.;  Joshua Kirkpatrick, marketing, Bay St. Louis, Miss.; Xochitl Morales Martinez, music, Havana, Cuba; Cynthia Nunnery, psychology, McComb, Miss.; Kristina Quintini, sport management, Hattiesburg; Donte Rich, criminal justice, Hattiesburg; Kiarenza Rodriguez, nutrition and dietetics, Perkinston, Miss.; Delborah Scott, foreign languages-Spanish, Madison, Miss.; Cole Whaley, banking and finance, Spanish Fort, Ala.; Jerry White, marine science, Pass Christian, Miss.

Staff

*Melody Wilson, Office of General Counsel

Faculty

*Dr. Stanley Kuczaj, Department of Psychology; Dr. Michael Salda, Department of English

