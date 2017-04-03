Dance Place studio in Hattiesburg heads to the Big Apple for cultural experience

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City is the mecca for passionate artists, particularly dancers with the beat of music in their hearts. Now, the owner of the Dance Place dancing studio is seeing to it that young dancers of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas in the Pine Belt get to experience the magic of those world known performances at Alvin Ailey for themselves.

Tracey Seymour, the owner of the Dance Place, said she wants her students who move gracefully in ballet, tap, jazz, modern, hip hop and more - to get that authentic cultural experience at the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater.

Her studio turns down no dancers, and in the fall, they are headed to New York city so that those passionate in dance can see the best of the best up close and personal.

"I'm able to inspire passion which I have in other kids," Seymour said. "Living the dream, I'm blessed by them. I'm blessed by their responses by them working hard and coming to class. It's a privilege to be doing what you love, and it's a great responsibility to share that with others. I don't take that lightly."

If you would like to help these dancers get to the Big Apple, the Dance Place is having a fish fry to raise money. The event is Friday, April 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dance Place, located between CVS and Taco Bell on 99 N. 25th Avenue in Hattiesburg.

