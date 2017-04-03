Forecast: Better weather on the way!

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

After a very wet and stormy morning our weather will begin to improve very quickly as our weather system moves into Alabama and by the afternoon we can expect clearing skies by the afternoon with highs mainly in the lower 80s.

Tuesday looks great with highs in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

Another quick moving system may more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday but by Thursday into Friday and Saturday look dry and cooler with highs around 70 Thursday and in the upper 60 on Friday. We may see lows in the 40s Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning!

Stay tuned!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather