Residents rappel off building for charity

If your friends asked you to jump off a bridge, would you do it? What if it was jumping off a building for charity? That's what Cory Ferreaz and Kim Tatum did this afternoon.

Cory Ferreaz lives on the 4th floor of the Carter Building, but today he got a somewhat different view of his apartment.

He went "Over the Edge" of his building for Extra Table. Extra Table is a non-profit that gives healthy food to emergency feeding agencies.

Each person that propels down the building is asked to raise $1,000 to "Edge Out Hunger".

"I can't think of a better opportunity than to just jump off and do something crazy, and raise a little money at the same time," said Ferreaz.

Rob Tatum owns the Carter Building, that offers 100 feet of free fall repelling for charity donors.

"It's fun going down," said Tatum. "It's hard to go over the edge. The first step is the hard one."

This year Tatum asked his mother to go "Over the Edge".

"Once was enough," said Tatum.

