Officials reveal tactics shoplifters use to steal merchandise

Officials in Laurel are urging business owners to be on the lookout for shoplifters.

Captain Jerome Jackson said thieves use special tactics when they steal your merchandise.

Jackson said the problem is so bad that some store owners take matters into their own hands when they catch thieves in the act.

He said it is important that business owners know what to look for.

“A person comes in with a coat in the summer time. We live in South Mississippi where it’s 100 degrees and people come in with coats. People coming in with large purses, backpacks. It’s tricky,” Jackson said.

Jackson said surveillance cameras are a good tool for catching shoplifters.

