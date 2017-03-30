Free little libraries spread love for reading

These small houses aren't for birds, they're for books as part of the Hattiesburg Art's Council Free Little Libraries.

Each library was created by a local artist, architect or business. Anyone can take a book out or put a book in. Rebekah Stark Johnson, the executive director of the Hattiesburg Arts Council said the group started the project in 2015.

"It's very popular, the students and children and adults, especially those that can't make it to the public library," said Stark Johnson. "Its a way for them to have access."

Here are the locations of the libraries.

