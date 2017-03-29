Transformer explodes at Wayne Farms in Laurel

Wayne Farms in Laurel has shut down after a transformer exploded.

According to company officials, no employees were hurt as a result of the explosion.

Officials said it happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, but they do not know what caused the transformer to blow up.

There is no power at the plant, so workers should not report for the night shift, however sanitation workers should report to work to clean the facility Wednesday night, officials said.

Day shift employees should report to work at their regular schedule Thursday morning, according to officials.

