Police: 3 juveniles stole keys, car from Hattiesburg Walmart

Hattiesburg police said three juveniles are responsible for stealing a car from the Walmart on Highway 98 on Sunday night.

Police said the three females were seen on surveillance video taking the car keys out of the victim's cart while the victim was not looking. The juveniles then activated the alarm on the keys once in the parking lot to locate the car.

On Wednesday, Hattiesburg Police Public Information Officer Lt. Jon Traxler said one juvenile is in custody, and the other two have been identified.

WDAM 7 News shared the search for the vehicle Tuesday evening. Police said the car was located that night and returned to the owner.

WDAM 7 News requested surveillance video of the incident from inside the Walmart, but Traxler said due to the suspects being juveniles, they will not be releasing the video.

