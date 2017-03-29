Forecast: Severe weather possible late tonight into Thursday.

Good Wednesday morning , Pine Belt!

Today looks partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Clouds will be on the increase late tonight and there is the possibility of some severe weather after midnight in our western counties such as Marion, Walthall, Jefferson Davis, Simpson, Smith, Covington, Jasper and Lawrence.

As this system moves east it may weaken somewhat but another round of severe weather is possible over the entire Pine Belt for Thursday afternoon.

Please make sure your weather radios are working properly and also keep up with future forecast updates throughout today, tonight and tomorrow.

