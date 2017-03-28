Animal experts warn of dangers of mice killer poison - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Animal experts warn of dangers of mice killer poison

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Workers at Panther Pet Hospital in Petal posted to social media after two dogs were poisoned from Tom Cat mouse killer.

The label on the packaging says the product is child and dog resistant.

Dr. Katie Ebers with Town and Country Animal Hospital in Hattiesburg said some people may be confused by the label.

“It’s really hard to make a product that’s completely resistant to either being destroyed by an animal or being tampered with by a child,” Dr. Ebers said. “I feel like that label meant like especially made like the external component of it, like whatever casing it is.”

Dr. Ebers said it’s important to keep products like this far away from your pets.

“We recommend keeping them put up and placed away in such as a cabinet in a storage room, some place that your pet is absolutely not going to go,” Dr. Ebers added.

If your pet ingests any type of poison, she said call for your veterinarian as soon as possible.

“Your veterinarian is probably going to either to administer something or bring the dog or cat in because we need to make sure that they vomit it immediately,” Dr. Ebers explained.

Dr. Ebers said safety is key when it comes to pets and any type of chemicals.

“Your basic detergents, any kind of dishwashing liquid, anything in your house, be sure to read the label. Tuck it away from your pet and your kids and make sure that you completely understand the directions,” Dr. Ebers said.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

