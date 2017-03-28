Forecast: Severe weather possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect partly cloudy skies today with maybe one or two showers or thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

As we head into Wednesday night into Thursday it looks as if a rather powerful storm system may move through our area producing severe weather. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and please keep up with future forecasts.

Sunny weather returns for Friday and Saturday.

