Covington Co. DECA supports Veteran's Outreach with fundraiser, community service

The Distributive Educational club of America marketing students at the Covington County Votech is stepping out of the history class to learn real life lessons while at the same time giving back to the Veteran's Outreach in Collins.

In a county-wide community service project starting in November, the students collectively spent 1,000 hours with those who have served our country.

They went the extra mile to raise $500 to donate to the organization which accommodates the veterans with items to make living comfortable.

The veterans have enjoyed the time while the students have been getting rewarded by the service at the same time.

"Honestly, it makes me feel good because I want to give back to the people who did so much for us," said Miercoles Keys, a Junior at Collins High School. "Honestly, it inspires me and makes me want to go to the army."

Sanford said the money will go a long way, but the time the students have given the organization means the most.

"It not only does my heart good to see them doing this, it does these veterans' heart good to know there's a group of young people who love them, care for them, and want to do this for them," said James Sanford, Founder of Veteran's Outreach.

