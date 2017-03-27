One or two strong thunderstorms possible today.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect a cloudy and warm day with a few strong thunderstorms possible especially in the afternoon. Some of the storms may reach severe limits with large hail being the main threat at this time.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight with lows in the lower to mid 60s.

A much stronger storm system could impact the area Wednesday night into Thursday! Stay tuned!

