If you shop at Harbor Freight, you may be due a refund

If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.

Harbor Freight Tools settled a class action lawsuit this week that could give shoppers up to 30% back on all their purchases. The lawsuit, brought on by a firm out of Cleveland, Ohio, accused the company of misleading sale prices.

A class action lawsuit says the company improperly advertised items at a "sale" or "comp at" price, when the same items had not been sold at the advertised regular price "for at least 28 of the preceding 90 days."

As part of the settlement reached this week, Harbor Freight will give impacted customers a check or gift card. The settlement applied to "qualifying goods" purchased from April 8, 2011 through December 15, 2016.

The amount of the refund depends on the amount of the purchase and whether they have supporting documents, such as itemized receipts or credit card statement. You must file a claim if you think you have been impacted.

There are nine Harbor Freight Tools locations in Mississippi.

If you have an itemized receipt or debit/credit card statement, you can get a minimum of 20% of the amount your saved in cash or 30% of that amount on a gift card.

If you don't have a receipt, you may be eligible for 10% cash back or 12% in gifts cards on total purchases of qualifying products.

You can also fill out a form to make a sworn statement confirming your claim to be eligible for a $10 gift card.

You must complete a Claim Form and mail it, or submit it online, no later than August 7, 2017. Click here for more information and download a Claim Form.

If the Court grants final approval of the settlement in July, and if you file a valid and timely Claim Form, you may be entitled to receive a refund.

