Deputies find stolen tools, drugs in Forrest County

A Hub City man is facing multiple charges after deputies found stolen property and drugs in his possession.

Forrest County Sheriff's Office investigators recovered the stolen property during a search warrant Friday. Investigators said the property was stolen from four different jurisdictions.

Photos posted to the Forrest County Sheriff's Office Facebook page showed power tools and hardware among the seized property.

Thomas Eric Pittman, 32, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, burglary and receiving stolen property. Pittman is currently housed at the Forrest County Jail.

