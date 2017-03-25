Mississippi company recalls thousands of pounds of catfish

A Mississippi company has recalled 1,695 pounds of catfish product that may be adulterated with residues of public health concern.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a routine inspection by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) revealed "violative levels of the chemicals Malachite Green and Leucomalachite Green." That chemical is banned in fish farming.

The recall includes frozen raw whole catfish, fillets, nuggets and steaks.

The following are subject to recall, produced March 14 - 17:

15-lb. cardboard boxes of frozen raw “catfish” fillets identified as LAKE’S FARM RAISED CATFISH and having lot codes T-14, T-15, T-16, and T-17.

15-lb. cardboard boxes of frozen raw “catfish” nuggets identified as LAKE’S FARM RAISED CATFISH and having lot codes T-14, T-15, T-16, and T-17.

15-lb. cardboard boxes of frozen raw “catfish” steaks identified as LAKE’S FARM RAISED CATFISH and having lot codes T-14, T-15, T-16, and T-17.

15-lb. cardboard boxes of frozen raw whole “catfish” identified as LAKE’S FARM RAISED CATFISH and having lot codes T-14, T-15, T-16, and T-17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 48150” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Mississippi and Tennessee.

The USDA said there have not been confirmed reports of illness, but urges anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw away or return products to the place of purchase.

You can find more information on this recall here.

