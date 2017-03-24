Monster Truck Destruction Tour comes to Hattiesburg

"Bad to the Bone" is driving tonight at 7:30 p.m. Source: Jac Bedrossian

Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour is in town Friday night.

Self-made monster trucks will race, pop wheelies and crush cars.

The pit preview gives onlookers a chance to take pictures in the cars before the big show. at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi Purpose Center.

The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $10- $30.

Those who attend will have two chances on Saturday to see the event.

One pit preview starts at noon, followed by the tour at 1:30 p.m., and the other preview resumes at 6 p.m.

The second show on Saturday starts at 7:30 p.m.

