Forecast: Cloudy and windy weather expected today.

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect a mostly cloudy and breezy day today with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be SE at 10-20 with higher gusts possible. The chance for an isolated shower is very low.

We have a slight chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight with lows in the mid 60s.

As a system pushes through on Saturday there is a chance for some severe weather in the area. Please keep your weather radios on and of course we will continue to monitor the situation closely and issue watches or warnings as necessary.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

