Hattiesburg senior named Coca-Cola Scholar

A Sacred Heart senior was recognized for a scholarship out of 86,000 applicants.

Cade Slaughter was named a 2017 Coca-Cola Scholar.

He was selected from the 86,000 initial applications across the country for a $20,000 college scholarship.

Slaughter plans to attend the University of Mississippi in the fall with a degree in public policy.

The scholar has already had a taste of public office life. Slaughter was chosen for the US Senate Youth Program in Washington D.C..

A few weeks ago he worked with state Senator Rodger Wicker and even met with President Trump. After college, Slaughter wants to serve in public office in Mississippi or D.C.

At Sacred Heart Catholic high school, Slaughter is the student body president and vice president of his senior class. He also play’s on the school’s varsity tennis team.

Slaughter has his own art business, Happening Moon Art by Cade, that he started when he was 11. After the tornado hit, he collected art supplies for different schools in the area. Later this year, he will be honored as the Mississippi GIVE award winner for volunteer service by a youth.

He was one of two Coca-Cola Scholar’s in the state.

