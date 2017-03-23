Groundbreaking ceremony held for District at Midtown

A ground-breaking ceremony for the District at Midtown was held on the campus of Southern Miss Thursday.

State and local leaders were all on hand for the ceremony.

Governor Phil Bryant describes the redevelopment plans as a “game changer.”

“The projected 200 jobs that it will provide will help change lives.

Located in the heart of Hattiesburg, developer Rob Tatum said the District at Midtown will be your one stop shop.

“We have a great boutique hotel, we have a great lineup of restaurants coming and shopping, and just being able to put that all in one seven block area,” Tatum added.

Mayor Johnny Dupree said this project, Hattiesburg will have something that no other city in the state has.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the avenues, USM, the downtown Hattiesburg to travelers coming in and out, to the University, the hospital, you name it’s going to be good,” Mayor Dupree explained.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.