Police investigating attempted break-in at liquor store

Hattiesburg Police are investigating what appears to be an attempted burglary at a Hattiesburg liquor store.

Police responded to 27th Avenue Package Store around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an alarm call. Officers found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the front door and a shell casing on the ground.

When the store's owner arrived, surveillance video showed what appeared to be a man and a woman in dark clothing attempted to break into the business. Police said the suspects' faces were covered with some type of clothing.

WDAM 7 News was able to obtain the surveillance video. The store's owner, Terry Martin, said the door is made of shatter-proof glass and the bullet that was fired only hit one cap of a liquor bottle.

In the surveillance video, you can see the man and woman with what appears to be a bandana or cloth over their faces. According to the time stamp on the video, the suspects attempted to break into the back door of the store around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday. It appeared the man then stood on a chair to spray paint the surveillance camera pointed in their direction, which caused the screen to go black.

From a second surveillance camera, you can see the pair move to the front of the store on 27th Avenue. After looking around the scene, the video showed what appeared to be the man taking a gun out of his pocked and firing into the front glass door. The suspects walk away, but then return to try to break through the shatter-proof doors. It appeared the woman tried to kick open the door as the man continued to pound on the door with the gun.

The suspects left the scene around 11:15 p.m. and police arrived minutes later.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Hattiesburg Police 601-544-7900 or Metro CrimeStoppers 601-582-7867.

