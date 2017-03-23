Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm today.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Today looks to be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

A system will approach the area on Friday with cloudy skies and a shower or two possible with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s.

The best chance for any severe weather looks to be on Saturday with severe storms possible and maybe an isolated tornado. We will continue to monitor the situation and update as needed. Please keep posted on future forecasts.

