Identity released in Hub City death investigation

A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found at a home in Hattiesburg Wednesday afternoon, according to Hattiesburg Lt. Jon Traxler.

The woman found in the house was identified as Neala West. The cause of death will be released pending her autopsy.

West was found at a home on the 400 block of N 19th Ave.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Crimestoppers.

