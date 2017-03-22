VIDEO: Oak Grove High celebrates World Down Syndrome Awareness Day

A local high school celebrated World Down Syndrome Awareness Day on Tuesday.

Around the globe on March 21, the day advocates for the inclusions, rights and well being of people with Down syndrome.

In honor of the day, Oak Grove High School posted a video of students with Down syndrome at their school. This heart-warming video will bring a big smile to your face.

According to the video, five out of 1,750 students at Oak Grove High School have Down syndrome.

In the three-minute clip, the students are seen learning in the classroom, playing sports, hanging out with friends and doing all the things that high schoolers enjoy doing.

