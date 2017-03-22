Hattiesburg VA clinic expands

A look out of the new VA clinic's window. Source: Jac Bedrossian

Merit Health Wesley's new Veteran Affairs clinic allows for 5,000 more patient visits a year.

It's clinic moved into the 4th floor of Tower B after almost twenty years in a different building.

Medical Director of the VA Clinic, Dr. Stephen Beam said the change has been a positive one.

"The difference between the two clinics is really, really immense as far as space is concerned," said Dr. Beam.

Each patient's room is larger and filled with bright windows and stars and stripes.

Local artist Kym Garraway painted several murals for the new clinic.

