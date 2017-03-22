Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm today.

Good Wednesday morning, everyone!

Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

We may see a little fog after midnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday looks partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s for the most part.

We are still expecting a weather system to move through the area late Friday night into Saturday and there may be some severe weather with it but at this time the threat does not appear to be too great but we will keep you posted.

Have a great day!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather