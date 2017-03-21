Viewing party held for 'Home Town' premiere in Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Viewing party held for 'Home Town' premiere in Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A huge crowd gathered in downtown Laurel to watch the premiere episode of the new HGTV show, "Home Town."

Larkin Simpson with the Jones County Chamber of Commerce helped organize a premiere party to celebrate this major milestone.

“It’s great for us to have this happening in County especially in Laurel and in downtown Laurel,” Simpson said.

The show is centered on the couple, Ben and Erin Napier, and their quest to restore homes in the community.

Jones County as whole is already feeling the economic impact.  

“We’ve seen a lot of folks coming in. They’ve seen it on social media. They’ve seen the pilot. They’ve seen some of the previews and things like that and so people are starting to take notice and come in and take it out,” Simpson said. 

Simpson said he hopes people across the country get to see the hometown spirit of Laurel.

“My hope for Jones County with this show is that people come and they see what we have to offer, and they don’t just come see the show and they say, 'hey I want to go see that,'” Simpson said. 

