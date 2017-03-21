Forecast: Sunny and warm again today.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

It's going to be a another warm and mainly sunny day across the area with highs in the mid 80s.

A little patchy fog is possible late tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Another mainly sunny and warm day is forecast on Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

We are watching a weather system that is forecast to arrive in the area Friday and Saturday and this may produce some severe weather in the area. Stay tuned for updated future forecasts involving the weekend.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather