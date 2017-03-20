Another suspect charged in Waynesboro shooting

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a man in connection to a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday.

Another suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Waynesboro last week.

According to Waynesboro police, Charleston Terrell Williamson turned himself in to police Monday.

Williamson has been charged with attempted aggravated assault. Kiandric Ward was previously arrested and also charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on Barnett Street. When officers arrived on scene, the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim ran to Charles Street, and once officers caught up with him, they gave him medical attention. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, according to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley.

Police said Williamson was the driver of the getaway vehicle.

Officials still have not released the shooting victims' name, but he is in critical condition at a Jackson Hospital.

Authorities said they are also looking for two other suspects.

