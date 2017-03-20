How to register to vote for the municipal primary

The deadline to submit voter registration applications is quickly approaching for municipal elections

A person hoping to cast a vote in the upcoming municipal primary elections have just two weeks to send in voter registration applications.

The process is simple. Simply download this application, print it, fill it out, and either mail it or deliver it to your county's circuit clerk.

This list has the names and addresses of each county's circuit clerk.

For those who have already registered to vote, but have recently moved or changed a name, they must update their information to the correct county by April 1.

To update county information, click here.

The application asks for your name, county, date of birth and last four digits of your social security number. You'll also want to have your Mississippi driver's license number on hand.

Those eligible to vote in the upcoming election if must be a Mississippi resident that is at least 18 years old, or will be 18 by June 6th.

Those convicted of a disenfranchising crime in a Mississippi court or have been declared as mentally incompetent won't be able to vote.

Municipal Clerk's offices will be open on April 1 from 8 a.m. til noon to accept in-person applications.

