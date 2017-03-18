Police: Woman posed as home health nurse, stole from elderly woman

Ellisville Police said a woman pretending to be a home health care worker stole an elderly woman's purse from her home Friday.

Police said the woman posed as a Home Health Nurse when she knocked on the victim's door and asked to see her ID to "make sure she was speaking with the right person."

Police said the woman continued to ask the elderly victim health-related questions and took her blood pressure. The woman then said she needed to go to the car and get her glass. The victim told police the imposter never returned and she discovered her purse and wallet were missing.

The Ellisville Police Department said the woman was in normal street clothes, not scrubs, and did have some type of name badge on. She is described to be in her late 40's or early 50's with brown, shoulder length hair.

The department said a similar incident recently occurred in Laurel. The department shared this information on its Facebook page and the post has been shared over 2,000 times. It includes this statement from Police:

"This criminal is using a trusted profession to take advantage of our elderly, and will be punished to the full extent of the law."

Police warn any residents currently using, or have family or friends that use Home Health, to please be aware of the situation.

Every home health employee should have a photo ID, so if you do not recognize the individual, ask for their identification from the agency. If you are still concerned, you should call the agency for more information.

