Forecast: Warmer weather expected today.

Happy Friday everyone!

After a cloudy and cool start expect a mostly sunny day and warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight with lows in the lower 50s.

We have a tiny chance for a stray shower or Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunny and nice on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Warmer weather arrives by Monday with highs in the lower 80s possible!

Have a safe Saint Patrick's Day weekend!

