Irish Italian Festival 5K brings good fun and funds to the community

The annual St. Thomas Catholic Church 5K kicks off the Irish Italian Festival Friday at 6 p.m. on the Longleaf Trace.

Every year, the funds from the race go toward a different cause, and this year the money will help with tornado relief. The registration fee is $25.

Colleen's Heart fundraising group, comprised of this year's and former Irish Italian Festival queens, make the decision on where the money will be donated. In 2016, funds from the race were given to the Holy Child Catholic Girl's school in Ghana, where St. Thomas Father Godfrey is from.

“The festival is actually to raise F-U-N," said Kim Busche, Irish Italian Chairman. "If we’re fortunate enough to get enough F-U-N-D, funds, then what we do is spread them around as we can."

You can register for the race online or at the event. Registration for the race starts at 4:30 p.m. on the Longleaf Trace behind the church, located at 3117 W 4th Street.

