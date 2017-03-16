Candlelight vigil to be held for fallen Sumrall volunteer firefighters

Lamar County lawmakers remembered the lives of two Sumrall volunteer firefighters killed Wednesday with the full Mississippi Senate and House of Representatives Thursday.

A wreath placed outside of the Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department./Photo credit: WDAM

A candlelight prayer vigil will be held for two firefighters killed in a hit-and-run accident in Sumrall Wednesday evening.

Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel identified the victims as Clinton Alvin Beasley, 80, and Loretta Ann Sykes, 53. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Creel.

The other volunteer firefighter that was injured was transported by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital.

According to the Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, community volunteers will hold the vigil Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Sumrall Fire Station on Water Ave.

Everyone is welcome and are asked to bring a candle to come together in support of the fallen firefighters.

